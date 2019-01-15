Monmouth University restores Greek life to campus

WEST LONG BRANCH — Monmouth University restored its seven fraternities and eight sororities for the spring semester after suspending their campus activities last September.

After several incidents that involved hazing, and alcohol and drug use, the Greek organizations were told by the university to come up with a plan that would change the culture. After no plan acceptable to the university was presented, all noneducational activities were banned from campus as the fall semester got underway.

"Although we did not come to this decision lightly, we feel strongly that it is necessary in order to preserve a productive and healthy learning environment for students involved in Greek life," Mary Anne Nagy, Monmouth University vice president for student life and leadership engagement, said in a statement at the time.

The final plan was reached through a collaborative effort among Greek students, university administrators, an external consultant, and engagement from alumni and the campus community, according to the school.

"I am confident that our collaborative efforts will enhance the fraternity and sorority experience for our students and ensure a system that is safe, sound, and strong," university president Grey J. Dimenna wrote in a letter to the campus community.

The new plan will require current members to maintain a minimum grade point average of 2.75, an increase in previous requirements from 2.5. There will also be a reduction in the number of weeks for the new member education process, the establishment of Council Standard Boards to address policy infractions, including recruitment violations and risk management issues, and increased utilization of the Student Code of Conduct for violations of University policy and the law.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ .

More from New Jersey 101.5: