Monmouth Sheriff’s officers do paw-some job of kitty rescue

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — Officers from the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office encounter problems of all shapes and sizes on a daily basis. Including saving animals, as they did on Wednesday with a scared kitten.

A Facebook post from the sheriff's office showed Officers Dan Ceparano and Jason Simeone helping to get the kitten off of a ledge while they were out on warrant duty.

"The outcome was paw-sitive and the kitty was happily returned to the owner," the post said.

Police across the state help animals on a regular basis, whether it is a snake at a rest area on the Parkway , a bull on the side of Interstate 195 , or even a roaming pig in a rural New Jersey town.

