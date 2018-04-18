Monmouth Sheriff’s officers do paw-some job of kitty rescue

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — Officers from the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office encounter problems of all shapes and sizes on a daily basis. Including saving animals, as they did on Wednesday with a scared kitten.

A Facebook post from the sheriff's office showed Officers Dan Ceparano and Jason Simeone helping to get the kitten off of a ledge while they were out on warrant duty.

"The outcome was paw-sitive and the kitty was happily returned to the owner," the post said.

Police across the state help animals on a regular basis, whether it is a snake at a rest area on the Parkway, a bull on the side of Interstate 195, or even a roaming pig in a rural New Jersey town.

 

More From New Jersey 101.5

 

More From New Jersey 101.5

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.

 

Filed Under: Monmouth County, Neptune Township, Newsletter
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top