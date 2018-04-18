Monmouth Sheriff’s officers do paw-some job of kitty rescue
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — Officers from the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office encounter problems of all shapes and sizes on a daily basis. Including saving animals, as they did on Wednesday with a scared kitten.
A Facebook post from the sheriff's office showed Officers Dan Ceparano and Jason Simeone helping to get the kitten off of a ledge while they were out on warrant duty.
"The outcome was paw-sitive and the kitty was happily returned to the owner," the post said.
Police across the state help animals on a regular basis, whether it is a snake at a rest area on the Parkway, a bull on the side of Interstate 195, or even a roaming pig in a rural New Jersey town.
