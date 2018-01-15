Trooper gets mother-f’n snake out of mother-f’n NJ toll plaza

BLOOMFIELD — If it were a movie, you could call it “Snake at a Toll Plaza.”

State Trooper Steven Vallejo answered the call for a snake left in a broken aquarium at the Essex Toll Plaza on the southbound Garden State Parkway. Using his baton, Vallejo carefully lifted the snake and held onto it with his leather gloves.

The abandoned snake was taken to NJ Exotic Pets in Lodi.

“The snake is doing great and we will continue to monitor her and keep everyone posted,” the store posted on its Facebook page.

State Police have had to handle wildlife both on- and off-duty.

Sgt. FC Jeff Flynn helped wrangle wayward cows and direct traffic along Route 29 last October as he made his way to work at the West Trenton headquarters. A bull showed up along the shoulder of Route 195 near Route 130 in Bordentown on a Sunday morning last August, and officers helped get it off the shoulder.

Previously, a box of nine rabbits were rescued from the backseat of a car involved in a crash on Route 80 in Frelinghuysen.

Two officers helped rescue panicked goats, sheep, llamas, and chickens from a burning Warren County barn in 2016. They built barricades out of pallets to keep them from trying to return to the home.

