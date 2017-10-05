Mooooo-ve over! Runaway cow slows morning commute on Route 29

STOCKTON — Commuters along scenic Route 29 were greeted by the sight of a cow along the road during Thursday morning's commute.

The cow was spotted in the narrow southbound shoulder just north of Stockton by Sgt. FC Jeff Flynn State on his way to headquarters in West Trenton. Flynn stopped to direct traffic around the cow as the farmer that owned the cow arrived.

A second officer arrived and guided the cow back to its farm.

Flynn said it's not the first time he's dealt with farm animals and dealth with horses and goats.

It's the second time in two months that State Police have had a bovine encounter along a highway. A bull showed up along the shoulder of Route 195 near Route 130 in Bordentown around 8:15 a.m. on Sunday, August 27.

Troopers got help from people at the bull’s home to lasso the cow off a ramp and onto a trailer.

