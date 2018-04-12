Millennials think Earth is flat? Blame the unions

You may want to sit down for this one.

Just 66 percent of millennials are sure the world is round, according to a new survey from YouGov . Nine percent say they're not so sure it's round, and another 9 or so lean toward it being flat. 16 percent say the jury's still out.

So much for progress.

So what's holding us up? Well, Jim Gearhart suggests — maybe it's that as the world has become more complex and the information age has taken hold, young people are being less and less equipped to take it on. He recalls the infamous words of former American Federation of Teachers President Albert Shanker:

"When school children start paying union dues, that's when I'll start representing the interests of school children."

And in a state like New Jersey, where the teachers union is so powerful — is it any wonder teachers' interests are put ahead of those of our children, Jim asks in the Jim Gearhart Show podcast , available here as well on iTunes and Google Play .

That's just part of what Jim takes on in the latest installment of his podcast. Check out the full episode to hear the rest. And Email Jim at Jim@NJ1015.com .

