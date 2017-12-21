‘Merry Christmas Everybody’ — A new holiday classic song

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

If you have “The Time of Your Life” during the holidays, then here’s a song written by the man who wrote the iconic “Dirty Dancing” theme.

“Merry Christmas Everybody,” written by Franke Previte and performed by Lisa Sherman, brings the message home.

Previte, the Academy Award-winning composer of both “I’ve Had the Time Of My Life” and “Hungry Eyes,” originally wrote the song for Christine Aguilera. There’s been talk of naming a rest stop after him (even if it was only on my show, but hey, it’s gotta start somewhere 😉 ). Franke’s been my good friend for many years, and he’s truly one of the good guys in the music business.

Lisa Sherman — who among her many credits began her own one-woman production called “Songbird,” which played at the Algonquin, Count Basie and Strand theaters all with standing ovations — has shared the stage with some of the world’s finest entertainers and musicians, most notably Mary Wilson (the Supremes), Lulu (To Sir with Love), Gary U.S. Bonds, Southside Johnny, Danny Aiello, Bobby Bandiera (Bon Jovi), Bob Burger (Glen Burtnik), Marc Ribler (everybody who’s anybody) and of course Franke Previte.

Lisa’s vocal range was on full display in “Decades of Divas,” where she sang the songs of all the female greats through the ages like Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Etta James, Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, Dolly Parton, Carole King, Janis Joplin, Celine Dion, Donna Summer, Whitney Houston, Bonnie Raitt, Diana Ross, Barbra Streisand, Madonna and Adele. Her range will be on display again in “Calling All Divas,” which has already played the Count Basie and The Strand.

Lisa not only sings the song, but walks the walk to give “Everybody” a Merry Christmas.

“She’s is working with ‘Holiday Express,’ which is an organization that travels around the state putting on holiday shows at different hospitals, homeless shelters, soup kitchens,” Frankie told me. “They do a large holiday show at the Count Basie to raise money to sponsor these events. I believe this year in a matter of two months they are doing over 100 shows, sometime three and four in a day!”

