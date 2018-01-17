Subscribe to 'Forever 39' on iTunes

Sometimes when meeting new people, whether socially or romantically … we just don’t click. Whether they talk too much about themselves, or they have nothing to say at all — there are some traits that people have that immediately turn us off.

From the one-upper braggart to the Facebook know-it-all, on this week’s episode of Forever 39, we explore the things that immediately turn us sour on someone when meeting them for the first time.

What turns you off? Let us know by emailing us at forever39@nj1015.com.

Also from this week’s Forever 39 podcast — New Jersey’s hidden gems. PLUS: Bailing in the modern age. Click on the podcast player above to hear the entire episode.



— Annette and Megan, Forever 39

Join us for next week’s podcast when we discuss Valentine’s Day, things you’re wasting your money on, and disappointing destinations.

