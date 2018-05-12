Meet the real heroes of New Jersey

I had the pleasure this week of visiting ten different RWJ Barnabas Health hospitals to help celebrate Nurses Week 2018. What an incredible experience it is to talk to these dedicated nurses and thank them for the exceptional work they do.

In the video you'll hear from Patrick Santiago and Christina Lewczuk. Patrick is a Heart Transplant Coordinator at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Christina is an RN at Clara Maass Medical Center. Just two of the incredible nurses I got to sit down with this week to talk about their experiences and life as a New Jersey nurse.

I met so many nurses this week working in all kinds of different roles at these hospitals. Hearing first-hand accounts of what it's like to be a nurse, why they wanted to get into nursing in the first place and memorable stories of patients that they have helped heal. The one thing that quickly becomes apparent when talking to these nurses is the tremendous love for their patients and what they do. So many of them said they don't even consider it work.

These are the real heroes of New Jersey! Thank you to RWJ Barnabas Health for making this week-long celebration possible.Thank you to all the nurses that stopped by to talk and to every nurse making a difference each and every day. Thank you for all that you do!

Photos from Nurses Week 2018: