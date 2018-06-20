Jaime Gialloreto was recently crowned as Miss New Jersey. She's 19 from Woolwich Township in South Jersey. Bright, articulate and confident heading into the contest in Atlantic City this coming September.

Big shoes to fill taking up the role from the now former Miss New Jersey Kaitlyn Schoeffel, who was second runner up last year.

We'll check back in with Jaime as we get closer to the pageant and you can bet she'll be joining me on my podcast Speaking Millennial with Jessica Nutt and Jay Black.

Congratulations Jaime, on behalf of our morning show crew, we're all rooting for you!

