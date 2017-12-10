Meet Alexandria Pascucci — today’s ‘Cutie’

Longtime listeners of the Dennis & Judi show will remember the old "Dennis and Judi Cutie" feature. It was simple — D&J would ask listeners from New Jersey to send in their photos, and they'd pick their favorites to run here on NJ1015.com.

Our own Toniann Antonelli, the station's digital managing editor for programs, was even among the 'Cuties' before she came to work here.

Well, the Dennis & Judi Cuties are back — this time, with a twist. We're inviting anyone from New Jersey, men or women to submit their pics with through New Jersey 101.5 app. Tell us your name and your town. If D&J pick your pic, they'll run it here — or even invite you to the New Jersey 101.5 studios for a pro-style photoshoot with the gang!

Meet today's Cutie:

Today's Cutie is Alexandria Pascucci. I met Alexandria doing side work as a photographer, through a series of photography workshops by Hypnotica Studios. She's amazing at everything she does in front of the camera. We met up for a steampunk-themed collaboration at the Art Factory (a former textile factory in Paterson).

Alexandria is a full-time model and actress, based in New Jersey. She has performed as an actress, dancer, and singer on stage and on film. She has most recently written, directed, produced, and starred in the short film Infliction. She has also made Infliction into a feature film that is set to be released in summer of 2018.

Keep in mind you don't need to be a model or actress like Alexandria to be a D&J Cutie. We'll just treat you like one. Anyone with a great smile and a great attitude, guy or girl, is welcome to submit.

You can find her Alexandria's work on instagram @bohemiansongstress.

