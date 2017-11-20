#MeatloafDay2017 — It's on!

Next week, after everyone has successfully recovered from an outstanding Thanksgiving holiday, our morning show will usher what we hope to become a tradition. A day honoring one of America's favorite comfort foods: meatloaf.

We've got about a dozen contestants lined up to create their best meatloaf dish and bring it in to be judged by our "celebrity" panel. The judges will meet and record a special podcast episode of #SpeakingMillennial with contestants presenting their meatloaf, explaining what's in it and letting the judges have a taste.

Here's how you can submit your meatloaf recipe for the big day:

1. Go to the NJ 101.5 App;

2. Under the tab on the left side of the app select "Submit Photo/Video";

3. Submit your fave recipe (with a picture if you have one);

4. Leave your contact info and we'll let you know if you're a winner!

All meatloaf recipe submissions must be received by 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28 to be considered for Toniann to prepare the recipe as part of #MeatloafDay2017. On Wednesday, we'll announce which recipe was selected and on Friday, the recipe will be served to the celebrity judges during the competition.

Please make sure to include specific ingredients and step-by-step instructions for preparing your meatloaf recipe. Also, before submitting your recipe through the app for consideration, please adhere to the following rules:

OFFICIAL #MeatloafDay2017 rules for listener submissions:

1. No bacon in the meatloaf. Bacon is it's own thing, we want to judge the taste and texture without the distraction of my favorite breakfast food.

2. All Meatloaf recipes must be made of meat! The point here is simple, no veggie or turkey meatloaves (and certainly no tofu).

3. Entrants must agree that your recipe can be publicly posted.

Also, we'll be giving away tickets to an upcoming performance at the Stress Factory in New Brunswick for the best homemade meatloaf pic submitted on Twitter. Tag @BillSpadea and @NJ1015 in the photo and use the hashtag #MeatloafDay2017 in the tweet. We'll tweet at you if you're a winner and you'll have to call us during the broadcast to win!

To be considered for the Twitter Contest, tweets must be sent during the morning show on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea.

