Measles warning: Traveler may have spread measles in New Jersey

NEWARK — A traveler from Israel who arrived from Tel Aviv on Friday was confirmed to have been contagious with measles upon his arrival in New Jersey.

The man arrived in Terminal B at Newark Liberty International Airport around 5:30 a.m. and may have gone to other areas of the airport before leaving for Rockland County, New York, according to the state Department of Health.

Anyone in the airport that day between 5:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m may have been exposed. Symptoms could develop anytime between now and Oct. 19.

Symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. Measles can cause serious complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis (swelling of the brain). In pregnant women, measles infection can lead to miscarriage, premature birth or a low-birth-weight baby.

State epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan said this incident is a good time to make sure you and your family members are up-to-date on measles/mumps/rubella (MMR) vaccine and all other age-appropriate immunizations.

"If you’re planning an international trip, the World Health Organization recommends that adults or adolescents unsure of their immune status get a dose of measles vaccine before traveling,” Dr. Tan added.

