Measles-infected traveler may have exposed others in South Jersey

TRENTON — A person who visited a foreign country may have inadvertently exposed others to measles while traveling through Burlington and Camden counties, state health officials said Friday.

People who have not had measles or have not been vaccinated are the most at risk and could develop symptoms between now and July 11, according to the state Department of Health.

The traveler developed symptoms after returning from abroad. The specific international locations visited were not disclosed.

Anyone who visited the following locations in New Jersey may have been exposed to measles:

LifeTime Mount Laurel, 3939 Church Rd., Mount Laurel, NJ 08054

June 12 between 6 a.m. and 9:30 p.m.

June 13 between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m.

June 14 between 6 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

June 15 between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Cooper University Family & Community Medical Center, 1865 Harrison Ave., Camden, NJ, 08105 (Medicine Clinic inside the Salvation Army Kroc Center)

June 14 between 2:45 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Virtua Express Urgent Care, 401 Young Ave., Suite 108, Moorestown, NJ, 08057

June 16 between 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Virtua Marlton Hospital, 90 Brick Road, Marlton, NJ, 08053

June 17 between 8:45 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Virtua said it is in the process of contacting individuals who were potentially exposed at its facilities.

Symptoms of measles include high fever, cough, runny nose, watery red eyes and a rash that appear three to five days after exposure. Measles is easily spread through the air when someone coughs or sneezes.

The rash usually begins as flat red spots that appear on the face at the hairline and spread downward to the neck, torso, arms, legs and feet. It can cause serious complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis (swelling of the brain).

Measles infection in a pregnant woman can lead to miscarriage, premature birth or a low-birth-weight baby.

A similar alert was issued in May for an international traveler who landed at Newark Liberty International Airport who then went to Englewood.

In another unrelated case, the state Department of Health reported that a person exposed to measles stopped at a Route 80 truck stop while on a bus tour traveling from Niagara Falls to Washington, D.C..

A case of measles was reported in a third case as part of a Bergen County resident's exposure to an international traveler.