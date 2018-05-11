Measles may have been spread at Newark Airport, Englewood

TRENTON — State health officials issued a warning about two incidents of possible measles exposure in New Jersey.

The state Department of Health said that in one confirmed case a Bergen County resident developed measles after contact with an international traveler at Newark Liberty International Airport's Terminal C on April 30 between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

A person with measles is also known to have stopped at the Columbia Travel Center on Route 80 at Route 94 on April 30 between 9:45 a.m. and 12:20 p.m. The person was on a tour bus traveling from Niagara Falls, New York, to Washington, D.C.

Two other places where the measles may have been spread are the Towne Centre at Englewood, an apartment complex at 20 West Palisade Ave. in Englewood, between April 24 and May 2, and the Renaissance Office Center at 15 Engle St. in Englewood on April 30 between 1 and 3:45 p.m.

Symptoms of measles include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes, according to the Department of Health. It can cause serious complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis (swelling of the brain).

Measles infection in a pregnant woman can lead to miscarriage, premature birth or a low-birth-weight baby. People can also get sick when they come in contact with mucus or saliva from an infected person.

Measles is easily spread through the air when someone coughs or sneezes. Anyone who has not had measles or been vaccinated is at risk.

"Getting vaccinated not only protects you, it protects others around you who are too young to get the vaccine or can’t receive it for medical reasons. If you’re planning an international trip, the World Health Organization recommends that adults or adolescents unsure of their immune status get a dose of measles vaccine before traveling,” state epidemiologist Tina Tan said in a statement.