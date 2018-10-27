Measles case confirmed in Ocean County: Did you visit these places?

LAKEWOOD — A case of measles has been confirmed in Ocean County.

A man who went to the Center for Health, Education, Medicine and Dentistry (CHEMED) medical facility in Lakewood with a rash on his back was confirmed by a CDC lab test on Friday to have had measles, state health officials said Friday.

The man had returned from a trip to Israel where cases have increased. The Rockland County, N.Y., Health Department told NBC New York that another man who returned to the U.S. from Israel at Newark Liberty International Airport at the end of September exposed 20 people upon his return.

The DOH warned that anyone who was at the following locations may have been exposed and should contact a doctor or health provider.

Schul Satmar, 405 Forest Avenue, Lakewood — Saturday, Oct. 13 - Monday, Oct. 21.

Eat a Pita, 116 Clifton Ave., Lakewood — Monday, Oct. 15

CHEMED Health Center, 1771 Madison Ave., Lakewood — Wednesday, Oct. 17 (3 p.m. - 6 p.m.) and Oct. 18 (10:45 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.)

Health officials said people who were exposed could develop symptoms as late as Nov. 11.

Symptoms of measles include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. Measles can cause serious complications, such as pneumonia and encephalitis (swelling of the brain). In pregnant women, measles can lead to miscarriage, premature birth or a low birth weight.

State epidemiologist Christina Tan said that up-to-date immunization is the best protection against measles/mumps/rubella.

"Getting vaccinated not only protects you, it protects others around you who are too young to get the vaccine or can’t receive it for medical reasons," Tan said. "If you’re planning an international trip, the World Health Organization recommends that adults or adolescents unsure of their immune status get a dose of measles vaccine before traveling."

