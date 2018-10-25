Health provider: Measles case confirmed in Ocean County

TOMS RIVER — Cases of measles, pertussis (aka whooping cough), and varicella (chickenpox) have been confirmed in Ocean County, according to a medical provider's website.

A message about the cases was posted on the Center for Health, Education, Medicine and Dentistry (CHEMED) website on Wednesday. The message did not disclose any details about the cases. CHEMED provides a variety of medical services to Lakewood residents, including pediatrics, women's health, dentistry, and radiology.

A 27-year-old man told the Lakewood Scoop a large rash developed on his body several days ago when he became sick and went to a doctor.

The Ocean County Health Department told the news website they are investigating the measles case. The agency has not yet returned a message from New Jersey 101.5.

In early October, the New Jersey Department of Health issued a warning about a traveler from Israel who arrived at Newark Liberty International Airport's Terminal B from Tel Aviv on Sept. 30. After leaving the airport, the man went to Rockland County, New York.

Symptoms of measles include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. Measles can cause serious complications, such as pneumonia and encephalitis (swelling of the brain). In pregnant women, measles infection can lead to miscarriage, premature birth, or a low-birth-weight baby.

According to the CDC , early symptoms of Pertussis can last for one to two weeks and usually include:

Runny nose

Low-grade fever (generally minimal throughout the course of the disease)

Mild, occasional cough

Apnea – a pause in breathing (in babies)

The classic symptom of chickenpox is a rash that turns into itchy, fluid-filled blisters that eventually turn into scabs, according to the CDC. The rash may first show up on the face, chest, and back then spread to the rest of the body, including inside the mouth, eyelids, or genital area. It usually takes about one week for all the blisters to become scabs.

Other typical symptoms that may begin to appear one to two days before a rash include:

Fever

Tiredness

Loss of appetite

Headache

