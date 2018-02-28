Mascots take on angry driver in Russian road rage incident

So, we’re talking about road rage confrontations the other day, and this video that I posted a long time ago came up. It’s a video of a guy getting pummeled by a group of mascots or furries or something; one of them is Sponge Bob. I am not sure what they are saying, but I bet it's hilarious.

The guy who gets beat up looks absolutely stunned at what happened and he gives a half-hearted punch at the van after the mascots pile back in and leave.

More from New Jersey 101.5