Panicked passenger jumps off plane, goes down slide at Newark

NEWARK — A panicked passenger who wanted off a delayed flight got off the plane by using the emergency exit door and going down the inflatable slide, according to reports.

Troy Fattun, 25, of Micronesia, who boarded United Airlines 1640 to Tampa, scheduled to depart Newark Liberty at 6:59 p.m. Sunday, went to the back of the Airbus and jumped out right after boarding, Port Authority spokesman Steve Coleman told New Jersey 101.5.

The US national was grabbed by airline personnel and Port Authority Police and taken into custody, according to Coleman. Charges are expected but have not yet been filed.

Coleman did not know why the man jumped out of the plane.

Law enforcement sources told NBC 4 New York Fattun was panicking and wanted off the plane because he said he was on the wrong flight. Fattun popped the inflatable chute and slid down, the report said.

The website FlightAware.com reported the flight finally left Newark at 12:09 a.m. on Monday morning and arrived just before 3 a.m. — a delay of more than five hours.

