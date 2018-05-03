James E. McGreevey doesn't get a lot of love from New Jersey voters.

Rounding out the least favorable governors in New Jersey in a Monmouth University poll, McGreevey comes in third worst — with only Jon Corzine and Chris Christie trailing behind. Tom Kean stands out as most admired.

But when Jim Gearhart asked Bob Williams what accomplishments of Kean's he could remember, Bob came up blank in the Jim Gearhart Show podcast, available here as well on iTunes and Google Play.

Yet, Jim says McGreevey is the one recent governor who actually made a difference in the lives of New Jerseyans. He cleaned up Easypass. He helped get car insurance (though still sky-high) under control). The DMV became the MVC, and with the change, faded many of the bureaucratic nightmares that haunted New Jersey drivers.

"Here is James E. McGreevey, who left under snickering terms," Jim says — and yet, he's the one with a list of accomplishments that we benefit from to thi9s day.

And that's just part of what Jim takes on in the latest installment of his podcast. Check out the full episode to hear the rest. And Email Jim at Jim@NJ1015.com.

The Jim Gearhart Podcast is available every week on New Jersey 101.5 and in the New Jersey 101.5 app. You can also subscribe with your favorite podcasting app for iPhones, Android devices or your computer:

Subscribe to the Jim Gearhart Show on the NJ 101.5 app to get alerts of new episodes.

Love podcasts? Also check out Forever 39, Annette and Megan's podcast about turning 40 — and loving life along the way. This week, they explore just how stressful life in New Jersey really is.

And on Speaking Millennial, the gang speaks with comic and Youtube sensation Vic Dibitetto joins Bill, Jay, and Jessica about performing in today's PC climate, comics who have been thrown off of cruise ships for going too far and the impact Vic's videos have had on his career.

— Townsquare Media staff

More from New Jersey 101.5 and Jim Gearhart: