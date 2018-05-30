Subscribe to Forever 39 on the NJ 101.5 app to get alerts of new episodes.

Social media can wreck havoc on intimate relationships. In fact, we can probably all point to an example where a couple ended their relationship over something posted on Facebook. Social media is so pervasive in our relationships these days that it's hard to escape, even when efforts are made to do so.

Admit it, when things are going oh so well with Mr. Right, it's hard to resist the temptation to plaster Instagram with smoochy-face kisses of the two of you during a romantic stroll in the park or a candlelight dinner. After all, we live in a world where nothing is sacred and we think everyone needs a play-by-play of our relationships.

So here's the thing — if you want to make sure things stay right with Mr. Right, there are a few things you really don't want to post on social media. If Mr. Right rocks your world between the sheets, it's best to keep that to yourself, because we're pretty sure none of your Facebook friends need such intimate details. And if Mr. Right suddenly becomes Mr. Wrong, you might want to refrain from posting each and every terrible thing he said about your in the heat of battle.

On this Forever 39 episode, we turn to advice from a post by FashionBeans that lists the 14 things couples should never post about their relationships on social media. We're sure once you check out the list you'll find yourself guilty of doing a few. But hey, if you and your partner agree that pulling back the veil on your relationship for all your Facebook friends is kosher, then who are we to judge?

— Annette and Megan, Forever 39

Join us for next week's podcast when we discuss surviving a partner's midlife crisis, what rules no longer apply once you turn 40, and our business ideas.

