Mahwah joins ranks of NJ towns that would ban legal weed

MAHWAH — This township became the fourth municipality in Bergen County to pass an ordinance prohibiting recreational facilities from opening if marijuana is legalized beyond medical use in New Jersey.

NorthJersey.com reported that the Township Council unanimously adopted the measure Thursday, joining Carlstadt, Garfield, and Hasbrouck Heights as Bergen towns whose opposition to legal pot is now on the books. More than two dozen towns across the state have said no to legal weed so far, according to a tally by NJ.com.

Point Pleasant Beach was the first New Jersey town to preemptively ban the sale of legal, recreational marijuana, doing so in December, before Gov. Phil Murphy even took office. Thursday on "Ask the Governor," Murphy indicated that the legalization process has not gone as quickly as he hoped.

Just a few municipalities in the Garden State have publicly said they will embrace the sale of legal marijuana within their borders, such as Asbury Park.

Patrick Lavery produces "New Jersey's First News" and is New Jersey 101.5's morning drive breaking news reporter. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

