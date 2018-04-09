Patty Smyth had a successful solo career after her group, Scandal, and was a regular on MTV with songs like “Goodbye To You,” and “The Warrior.” After Scandal broke up, she started performing as a solo act and more success followed.

Her biggest hit was a duet with Don Henley (she had sung backup on two of his albums), “Sometimes Love Ain’t Enough,” which was certified gold and reached #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1990. It was the record in between “Goodbye to You” and “The Warrior” that I requested of Big Joe, the song “Love’s Got A Line On You,” which didn’t exactly burn up the charts, but was a staple on MTV.

“Goodbye To You” is featured on a lot of ‘80s compilations, but “Love’s Got A Line on You” was actually the bigger hit! Okay, it was 66 compared to 59, but still. I was shocked when I looked up “Goodbye to You” and it performed that poorly on the charts. Then again, she might be more famous for marrying John McEnroe (AFAIK, they are still together).

