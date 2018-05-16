Subscribe to Forever 39 on the NJ 101.5 app to get alerts of new episodes.

It's sad but true — most of us spend more time with our coworkers than our own families. Now, if you love your coworkers and get along with each and every one of them, maybe that's not such a big problem. However, if you loathe some of your coworkers or find one or two of them annoying, spending eight hours a day with them can be daunting.

In this Forever 39 episode, we chat about the habits of our coworkers that annoy us the most. Click on the podcast player above to hear if any of ours are also on your list.

So what behaviors annoy people the most in the office? Olivet Nazarene University surveyed 2,000 working Americans about common annoyances in the workplace, and you might be surprised by some of the responses.

Think you're annoying your coworkers? You probably are. The survey finds that 73 percent of respondents say they work with between two and five annoying coworkers. Thankfully, only 2 percent of those surveyed say they work with manore th 10 people they find annoying.

When asked what annoys them the most about their coworkers, loudness and complaining come in at 49 percent. Other responses include:

Gossiping and bullying — 32 percent

Bathroom and eating habits — 12 percent

Meeting and email habits — 6 percent

Employees' personal hygiene — 1 percent

If you're guilty of engaging in any of these habits you might want to know that they do annoy people. In fact, the survey finds that 40 percent indicate they get annoyed with their coworkers on a regular basis. Over 20 percent say they get quite annoyed and 9 percent say they get extremely annoyed.

When it comes to dealing with the situation, most employees ask a fellow worker to do their dirty work for them. According to the survey, 47 percent have had another coworker confront the annoying coworker for them. Only 30 percent say they deal with the person directly, while 18 percent admit to going to the boss directly. Men indicate being confronted more than women for their behavior.

In some cases, employees are so annoyed by their coworkers that they have changed jobs as a result. The survey finds that 36 percent have changed jobs as a result of an annoying coworker.

So whether you're dealing with a loud talker, someone stinks up the office everyday with their lunch, or a gossiper ... let's hope you can work something out so you can keep your job.

— Annette and Megan, Forever 39

Join us for next week's podcast when we discuss getting fit in your 40s, Airbnbs vs.hotels, and hating on your friend's significant other.

