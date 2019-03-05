Lots of New Jerseyans leave things in their Uber

Uber has released its 2019 Lost and Found Index listing some of the most commonly and unusual items left in an Uber. While the rest of the country can claim things like a fog machine or a Chihuahua, the items left by people from New Jersey are a little more mundane. The top ten things left by people in New Jersey are:

Phone/Camera Wallet/Purse Keys Backpack/Bag/Folders/Luggage Clothing Glasses Headphones/Speakers Vape/E-cigarette ID/Driver License Jewelry/watch/makeup

Some of the things listed on the national compilation include a faux fur neck collar, a tuxedo for a dog, a full set of 18k gold teeth, a breast pump with breast milk, a pack of hair with a brush shaped like a foot, a Babe Ruth signed baseball, and a full fish tank including fish and water. To see the top 50 nationally, click here.

If you ever accidentally leave something in your Uber, they have put together an instructional video on what to do.

