Lost pets in NJ, is there hope?

Lost pet facts according to an ASPCA study:

85 percent of the lost animals were recovered

Cat owners were less likely to find their animals (74 percent of cats were recovered) while dog owners had better luck (93 percent)

Of the recovered dogs, almost half were found during a neighborhood search; 15 percent were found because of a tag or microchip

Cat owners tend to wait three days before searching for their pet, while dog owners usually act much more quickly—within a day

Of the recovered cats, 59 percent returned home on their own; 30 percent were found during neighborhood searches

It can be heartbreaking to lose a pet, and I always imagine a crying kid pining away for their return. So Tuesday morning as I was pulling out of my driveway, I noticed a black rabbit near my front door. Obviously a domesticated bunny and someone's pet, but I was in a hurry to get to work, so I just kept going. When I got back in the afternoon, it was on the side of my house. Then in the evening it was still there.

Wednesday, we mentioned it on the air and before you know it, a sweet woman with three kids called to say it might be hers. She has two daughters and they forgot to bring it in the other night and it dug under the fence and got away. When I got home I noticed my parsley plants were pretty much devoured, which can easily be replaced, so I figured the little critter was still around.

I put out some carrots and fruit when I got home and an hour later it returned. Mom was thrilled, so was the little girl. Dad who came along with a big net, was less than enthused that the rabbit was going back into his house. As a dad that endured a variety and number of pets while raising three kids, I completely understand brother. But mom was happy, the little girl was happy and I didn't have to witness any carnage out in front of my house on a very busy road. Lucky rabbit!

