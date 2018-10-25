Looking for a way to spend the Nor’Easter weekend?

How about a 5k for charity? Seriously, I'm hosting a special event for my friends at Visions and Pathways who are raising funds to help at-risk youth in New Jersey. Last year, I was joined by my podcast co-host, Jessica Gibson, who ran in the race (finishing first in her age group!) and thanks to Dan, we had perfect weather. Not so lucky this time...the expected Nor'easter may not be done with us until Saturday afternoon. But we are going to push through and make the best of it. Yes, it' will be yellow jacket weather for sure. Please come out and join me Saturday in Bridgewater at Duke Island Park. The walk kicks off at 9am followed by the 5k at 10am!

After a good run for charity, follow me to Medford, NJ for a terrific night of comedy with my other podcast co-host and accomplished comedian, Jay Black! It's the latest event as we tour the area making people laugh. Although we're performing minus our regular opener, Jessica Gibson - who is traveling this weekend - it's gonna be a blast. This event is also supporting a good cause, raising money for the construction of two war memorials in Freedom Park in Medford. Still have a few tickets left, call today! The show starts at 7pm!

More from New Jersey 101.5: