Now that it’s officially 2018, we thought we would take a look back at the lessons we learned in 2017. Annette learned she was able to do without the latest Kate Spade handbag, while Megan learned that honesty is indeed the best policy. In this episode of Forever 39, we tell you what we learned in 2017, and what goals we’re hoping to accomplish in 2018!

And while many people take advantage of the new calendar year to better themselves, some people can’t even stick with their New Year’s resolutions for a week. According to research from the University of Scranton, 25 percent of people that make New Year’s resolutions don’t make it for seven days. And the news just gets worse as the year progresses. According to an article by U.S. News, 80 percent of New Year’s resolutions fail by mid-February.

Did you make resolutions for 2018? We did, but now the question is if we’ll be as successful as we were in 2017.

Will Annette finally be successful at losing weight and getting her health on track in 2018? Will Megan continue to take on the mental load of her family, or will she demand that they contribute more? Click on the podcast player above to find out what how we grew in 2017, and what’s on our minds in the new year.

What’s your takeaway from 2017? What are you hoping to accomplish in 2018? Let us know by emailing us at forever39@nj1015.com.

