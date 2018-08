Here are some commercials that ran around 1998. Many of these are in North Jersey. I suppose they were high tech for the time, but they look a tad dated now... okay, more than a tad. There are local television commercials for furniture, electronics, laundromats and a pizzeria. Be warned, you will be screamed at.

