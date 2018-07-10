Let’s pray Governor Murphy doesn’t see this story

He campaigned on a sanctuary state. He raced to a church where illegals were hiding to offer his support. He is using millions of our tax dollars to pay for the legal bills of illegals fighting deportation. He extended financial aid to illegals attending college. If Governor Phil Murphy gets wind of what's being considered in Boston I fear he'll get the half-baked idea to bring it to New Jersey.

Check out this unbelievable story from Boston.com. The City Council in Boston is holding a hearing tonight to discuss how to make city elections more inclusive. On the agenda is allowing non-U.S. citizens the right to vote. I kid you not. Now take a deep breath, because we aren't talking illegals here. At least not yet. But if they do this, you know someday that will come too.

People who are not U.S. citizens but who are here on a visa, who are here on Temporary Protected Status, who are here on DACA status (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) may be given the right to vote in Boston. The discussion involves allowing them to vote in municipal elections only.

So here it is America. It's starting. The right to vote for non-citizens is on the agenda. You know a progressive like Phil Murphy will clean up if he brings this terrible idea to New Jersey.

