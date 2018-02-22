I've been getting some blowback on my post the other day about our new Governor's first bill signed into law allocating more money to Planned Parenthood. Mind you, and I repeat, I am not a "pro-life" activist or very passionate about abortion itself.

It is an extremely difficult decision for most women and making it illegal would create numerous unintended dire consequences. I'm just not a fan of deception especially when it comes to using taxpayer money. You can go and have all the abortions you want as long as I'm not paying for it, I have no right to have anything to say about it. But let's be honest about what Planned Parenthood really does.

They are the largest provider of abortions in the country, accounting for more than a third of abortions nationwide. Their claim that abortions are only 3% of the services they provide is totally bogus and shamefully misleading. Again, you can be mad at me and say that I don't care about women's health. Nothing could be further from the truth.

My objection is the blatant deception and misuse of taxpayer dollars. Even members of our legislature couldn't get answers from Planned Parenthood in hearings leading up to a vote on the bill that Governor Murphy signed this week. Leading to at least one Assemblywoman to claim they totally snubbed and disrespected them and the process.

I'm sure there are many dedicated well meaning professionals who work at Planned Parenthood who provide great services for women. I just wish the truth were easier to find when considering this controversial topic.

The folks over at PragerU did some research about Planned Parenthood stands for. Watch this video for all of the carefully researched FACTS.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

