Kevin Nealon’s mom’s secret to a long life!

Comic great Kevin Nealon joined me on the show Thursday morning to discuss his upcoming appearance at the Stress Factory this Saturday and Sunday. Not only a huge Saturday Night Live star, but a successful stand up for more than 40 years!

He's getting ready for the third season of his latest successful show, Man With A Plan! Of course I asked him about his mom's 90th birthday. Yes, I was hoping that the secret to longevity is bacon and bourbon. Hmm, not so much. Here what he had to say...

I'll be on stage with Kevin hosting the 7:30pm show at the Stress Factory on Sunday night. Tickets are HERE. Join me! #NoMuffinJoke

