Kenilworth ‘Pooperintendent’ submits resignation

KENILWORTH — School superintendent Thomas Tramaglini, accused of defecating on a high school track near his Monmouth County home, has submitted his resignation via a phone message sent to staff.

The message, obtained by NJ.com, stated that Tramaglini had become "too much of a distraction to continue" based on events "unrelated to his service for Kenilworth." His resignation is effective September 30. The male voice reading the message did not identify himself.

Tramaglini was arrested on April 30 and charged with lewdness, littering and defecating in public after a Holmdel High School employee investigated a report of human feces being found on or near the track on a daily basis. A police investigation using surveillance video identified Tramaglini as the person responsible.

He had been on a leave from his position and collecting a $150,000 annual salary. Tramaglini's contract expired in 2020. Brian Luciani, the district's director of academics, assumed his duties on an interim basis.

Tramaglini’s attorney Matt Adams told the news outlet in a statement that his client will continue to fight the allegations and his resignation is not an acknowledgement of guilt.

A court date was postponed after Adams requested a copy of the full surveillance video. Adams said he was only provided clips. Tramaglini’s next scheduled court date is August 13.

Holmdel school officials have rejected an Open Records request from New Jersey 101.5 for the video.

According to the message, any remaining issues regarding Tramaglini’s employment have been resolved in order to avoid any legal litigation. The district will begin a search for a new superintendent immediately with the goal of having a replacement hired by October 1.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ