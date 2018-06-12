‘Pooperintendent’ wants to see video of his alleged pooping

HOLMDEL — The New Jersey superintendent accused of using the track of a nearby high school as an makeshift bathroom made a brief court appearance on Tuesday.

During the short hearing, the attorney for Kenilworth Superindendent Thomas W. Tramaglini's attorney requested full surveillance video that police say shows his client behind Holmdel High School defacating, according to NJ.com. The website reported that attorney Matt Adams told the court he had only received snippets of the video of the alleged incidents. Adams also requested the name of a witness, according to NJ.com.

Authorities have declined public records requests for the video by media outlets.

Tramaglini was arrested on April 30 and charged with lewdness, littering and defecating in public after a Homldel High School employee investigated a report of human feces being found on or near the track on a daily basis. A police investigation identified Tramaglini as the person responsible.

Thomas P. Costello / Gannett New Jersey (Pool Photo)

Following his arrest, Tramaglini was allowed to keep his $150,000-a-year job after the Kenilworth Board of Education voted to retain him. He had already requested a leave of absence after his arrest, which the board had granted. Brian Luciani, the district's director of academics, assumed his duties in his absence.

When reached by New Jersey 101.5 after the court session was done, Adams said he had no comment at this time. Adams said Tuesday's hearing was just the beginning of the legal process for his client.

