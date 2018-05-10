NJ school ‘pooperintendent’ looks forward to clearing the air

HOLMDEL — The school superintendent accused of defecating every morning on the athletic track of another school district believes the media has misrepresented him in reports about his arrest. But he won't say what he believes the media got wrong.

Holmdel police said Thomas Tramaglini, the superintendent in the Kenilworth school district, was caught on video after several students and coaches reported finding human feces around the high school track. Police say Tramaglini was caught on surveillance video and charged with lewdness, littering and defecating in public.

Tramaglini lives in Matawan, a short distance from Holmdel High School.

His new attorney, Matthew S. Adams, a partner in the Morristown law firm Fox Rothchild, told NJ.com that Tramaglini looks forward to telling his story at his first court hearing in Holmdel Municipal Court on May 30. Tramaglini has not spoken publicly since his arrest on May 3.

Adams has not yet returned a message from New Jersey 101.5.

The Kenilworth Board of Education voted on Saturday to keep Tramaglini on a paid suspension through May 30.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ