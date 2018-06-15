Honey Smacks recalled over salmonella; 3 cases in NJ

WASHINGTON — Two different sized boxes of Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal were recalled following their connection to 73 reported cases of salmonella across the country, including three in New Jersey.

Honey Smacks (Kellogg's)

The cereal maker voluntarily issued the recall after beginning to track the cases being reported around the country. Twenty-four people have been hospitalized, but with no deaths.

The New Jersey Department of Health told New Jersey 101.5 the state's three cases are in Bergen, Gloucester and Mercer counties. A spokeswoman would not disclose any additional information about the cases.

The CDC said that epidemiologic evidence indicates that Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal is a likely source of the outbreak.

The CDC urged those with the product to not eat it, even if not one has displayed symptoms. The affected packages should be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase for a refund, according to the CDC.

The recalled packages are:

15.3 oz. and 23 oz. with a "best if used by" date from June 14, 2018 through June 14, 2019. The "best if used by" date is on the box top.

The recalled 15.3 oz. Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal has a UPC code of 38000 39103.

The recalled 23.0 oz. Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal has a UPC code of 38000 14810. The UPC code is on the bottom of the box.

The CDC said that containers the affected cereal was moved to should be washed with warm, soapy water before using them again, to remove harmful germs that could contaminate other food.

Those affected by salmonella will likely develop symptoms 12 to 72 hours after being exposed. Symptoms include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps, according to the CDC.

