Judi explains another rule of the roadway in NJ

I understand that we have become something of a police state New Jersey. Believe me, I get the paranoia. I understand the pain of being pulled over for doing a few miles over the speed limit when you’re just trying to go about your day. So I can see why there are people on the roads whom I consider to be overly cautious.

You know who I’m talking about; people who slam on their brakes anytime they see a cop even if he’s already engaged with someone he has pulled over. But slowing down to a crawl because of vehicle has some sort of shield on it? That’s overkill. Not every official vehicle is scary! Some NJ “government” vehicles are being driven by pencil pushers who have no authority whatsoever on the roadways. Herewith, my comments on the subject.

