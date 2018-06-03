There is nothing in the world that I enjoy more than giving back to the community and getting involved with amazing organizations. I would be honored if you joined me on Friday, June 8 at 7:00 p.m. for the Opening Ceremony of the 2018 Special Olympics New Jersey Summer Games. The event will be held at the College of New Jersey, which is located at 2000 Pennington Road in Ewing, NJ. We'll be broadcasting live from 7-10pm, so if you can't make it be sure to tune in!

Over a series of three days, the Special Olympics Summer Games hosts over 2,500 athletes, that's BIG! They are all competing to be champion in sports like aquatics, baseball, bocce, gymnastics, power-lifting, softball, tennis, and track & field. And if you didn't already know, "the mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community." What a beautiful thing.

We're going to have a great time cheering on all of the incredible contenders, at The College of New Jersey, as they battle for gold! TCNJ has been a vital component in making the entire occasion happen since the very beginning. It was an alumna of theirs, who helped bring the first Special Olympics to the state back in 1969 and since then she has been named, "Mother of New Jersey Special Olympics." The college has been hosting Special Olympics New Jersey for over 20 years and we're so happy to be apart of the experience again this year.

If you would like to find out more information about attending or volunteering please visit the official site of the Special Olympics New Jersey.