It's another big weekend in New Jersey as we celebrate our Irish heritage at the 5th annual Asbury Park St. Patrick's Day Parade. Join Big Joe Henry Sunday, March 11, 2018 at The Asbury Hotel from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. We’ll kick off the festivities with a live broadcast playing jersey's favorite hits.

After the show we'll load up the Big Yellow Van and ride through the big parade. The parade kicks off at 1 p.m. and you can find a great spot to watch anywhere along the green parade route below.

After the parade join us at The Wonder Bar in Asbury Park for the after party featuring my man Bobby Bandiera! Enjoy bag pipers and the benefit concert from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with proceeds going to the Asbury Park St. Patrick's Day Parade, a registered non-profit, giving back to the community.

It’s always a great time being in the truly unique city that is Asbury Park. Hope to see you there!

