Jets should try for Antonio Brown

The New York Jets have a new head coach in Adam Gase who's a "quarterback whisperer," a young franchise quarterback in Sam Darnold whom he can whisper to, and a whole lot of cap space. The team needs playmakers to go with Darnold and it's been debated whether they should make a play for Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell. I think if they're looking towards the Steelers, they'd be better off going for Antonio Brown.

Brown, the all world receiver is not feeling the love in the Steel City. He feels disrespected and reportedly has asked for a trade . The Jets would can give him all the TLC he needs and Brown in turn can give Darnold a target like he's never had before, one who can compete with Odell Beckham Jr.

Imagine the competition between Brown on the Jets and Odell Beckham Jr on the Giants? Diva vs Diva. Imagine Gase getting through to Brown the way he couldn't with Beckham's best friend Jarvis Landry when they were together in Miami?

The Jets have a chance right now to take the city, or actually New Jersey where they play, if they can get the right pieces to put around their young quarterback while the Giants continue to search for theirs.

After the Giants drafted Eli Manning, general manager Ernie Accorsi signed former Steelers receiver Plaxico Burress, and he rewarded them with a Super Bowl winning catch just 2 years later. Maybe the Jets can make history repeat itself by signing Brown, it just works on so many levels.

