Jersey native goes for wheel rollout record

Part of my everyday workout is doing 47 wheel rollouts. I would go for 50 but I'm too lazy. Sometimes while doing them I imagine myself on top of a pizza with a rolling pin but I digress. On Monday July 2, Robert “Cozmo” Consulmagno, a Jersey City native, plans to set a new world record for most standing ab wheel rollouts wearing a 40 pound vest in one hour at 12 noon at the PEAC Health and Fitness at 1440 Lower Ferry Road, Ewing New Jersey. A holder of three world records, his last record was 1000 standing ab wheel roll outs in 2 hours and 38 minutes. I can't imagine that yet I had to show him what I've got when he came in studio. Here's more on Cozmo while you watch the video.

Cozmo, a five year veteran of the US Marines was ranked #1 in the world in Jiu Jitsu in his age and weight class. He suffers from PTSD and Bipolar Disorder. He dedicates this record to all those suffering with mental illness. Cozmo uses his life story and platform as a Jiu Jitsu World Champion, amateur boxer, & cross-trainer to break the stigma of mental health and encourage, energize, and empower others who are caught in the struggle so that they can be healthy and productive in life, business, and relationships. His favorite quote is, “any man who says he doesn’t cry is the one crying the most!” In his inspirational speeches he says, “we all have challenges and issues in life. What matters is that you make a choice to own it and fight like hell to do something about it.”

Born to his 15 year-old mother, he was the “baby of a baby.” His biological father, who he barely remembers, hung himself when Cozmo was just eight years-old. It was later learned that he suffered from schizophrenia. Raised by a brutal stepfather with mob connections, his life became a living hell when things went wrong. Once, when his stepfather’s team lost, his mother was beaten and Cozmo ended up in a body cast.

Upon his graduation from Dickinson High School, Cozmo skipped the ceremony and joined the Marines. Inspired by his legendary Boxing Hall of Famer great-grandfather, Michael Consulmagno, aka Mickey Taylor, Cozmo’s medicine became the martial arts. He dedicates his life to helping others and is a keynote speaker for mental health. Cozmo recently received honorable mention as the 2018 Disabled Veteran of the Year.

