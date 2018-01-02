Contact Us
Make My Homepage

Jersey evolves toward poop toys

By Steve Trevelise January 2, 2018 4:46 PM
The Top 'Must Have' Christmas Toys For 2017
Getty Images

Remember when you were a little kid and your father or uncle told you to “pull their finger”? Who ever thought that would become a popular kids game in 2018? “Pull My Finger” hit the shelves of Toys R Us ahead of the Christmas rush and did gangbusters according to Malibu based toy manufacturer Jakks Pacific who’s publicly trade company is launching “Skid Shot 30″ which spits out wet balls of toilet paper.

Why the obsession with poop toys? It’s because we’ve “evolved” as a society to the point that they are acceptable. Once upon a time you never talked about poop in public, now it’s acceptable. Actually, society finally caught up to what’s been funny and entertaining since time and life began. What’s the first thing that made you laugh even before you could speak? I can see a caveman putting his finger out to a baby caveman and grunting so the baby can pull it. If you look at the hieroglyphics, you’ll actually see drawings of people holding their fingers out to little ones.

Experts say poop toys such as those that crank out fake feces, turds, or loud farts are expected to blow up sales in such stores a Walmart, Target, and Toys R Us.

Few things are funnier than the fart, ask any comic or shock jock. In the last few years, poop has been immortalized in both emoji’s and cartoon characters. Who knows, by the end of this decade, we’ll probably see “Pull My Finger” the movie!

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: | Category: Steve Trevelise | Talking About ...

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM