Jersey Band ‘The Happy Fits’ perform ‘While You Fade Away’

For only being together for a year and a half and already showing so much talent, there is no doubt that "The Happy Fits" are on their way to major success. The 3-piece band is from Pittstown, NJ and they all graduated from North Hunterdon High School- two of them in 2016 and one of them in 2015. (I went to archrival Voorhees High School so technically I'm supposed to hate them, right?)

Ross Monteith, Calvin Langman, and Luke Davis have a unique sound that I could easily hear on alternative radio today. They even use an electric cello, as Calvin was an orchestra kid. Ross is on the guitar and Luke is on the drums and together, these three know how to rock out.

"The Happy Fits" came into our studio last Thursday and performed two songs, "Mary" (which you can check out in the next post) and "While You Fade Away," which climbed to number 5 on Spotify's "Top 50 Viral USA chart" when it came out. This song is from their first EP "Awfully Apeelin."

I asked them what inspired them to write the song and they said, "'While You Fade Away' is one of the first songs Ross and I (Calvin) wrote together. We had just started making music together and had both recently gone through break-ups. While most break-up songs focus on being hurt, we tried writing a song that focused on the self-blame one can feel after a heartbreak. We had no idea the song would one day reach 1 million streams on Spotify or have any success at all."

Check out the video of them performing this song with us (above).

After they jammed out, they went on-air with Steve Trevelise during "Jersey's Opening Lines." Steve asked them all about their music, tour, and new album- you check out that interview (below).

The album release show for their debut album "Concentrate" is on July 5th at the Knitting Factory in Brooklyn.

