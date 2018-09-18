James Gandolfini’s birthday — This day in New Jersey history

One of New Jersey’s favorite actors, James Gandolfini, was born on September 18th, 1961. According to the book On This Day in New Jersey History , the iconic actor was born in Westwood, went to Park Ridge High School, and Rutgers University.

The Sopranos , in which he played his signature role of Tony Soprano, ran from 1999-2007. He won three Emmys and one Golden Globe award for the part. He was also in films including True Romance , The Taking of Pelham 1-2-3 , Crimson Tide , and Get Shorty . He died in Rome, Italy, in 2013 of a heart attack.

