‘It’s okay to be white’ pamphlets left at NJ university

WAYNE — William Paterson University was one of several colleges around the country where "It's OK To Be White" leaflets were found.

The papers were found on three buildings last Thursday at the Wayne campus, university spokeswoman Marybeth Zeman said.

The ADL said the fliers were left at schools in Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Ohio, Washington, and Illinois. They were part of a "trolling campaign" by users of 4chan, an internet discussion forum.

In a letter to the William Paterson University community, President Richard J. Helldobler called the fliers an "abhorrent and cowardly act and does not reflect our values of diversity and inclusion." He urged the reaction to be treating others with "kindness during this turbulent time."

The incident is the latest in a series of racist incidents around the state in recent weeks. Swastikas were sprayed on the property of a supporter of U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J, 5th District, and Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School . Ku Klux Klan fliers were left in a Cherry Hill neighborhood in October.

