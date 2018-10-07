Anti-Semitic, racist graffiti found at NJ high school

SCOTCH PLAINS — Crews were busy clearing offensive graffiti from the walls of Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School over the weekend.

Pictures of the vandalism showed anti-Semitic, racist and political messages, which are being investigated by the county prosecutor's office. Dov Ben-Shimon, executive vice president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Metrowest NJ said his organization is "deeply shocked and offended by the vile racist and hate-filled graffiti" found at the school. Ben-Shimon's post can be seen here , but be aware the images contain graphic language.

Ben-Shimon said his organization has reached out to local police, who are also involved in the investigation. The federation has also reached out to the department of Homeland Security, as well as the Union County Prosecutor's Office and said "we understand that this is being treated for now as a bias crime."

"Words and symbols of this kind are evil, shameful and stand in opposition to all that we value," he said.

This is not the only example of anti-Semitic vandalism at a school this week.The TapInto sites reported that a swastika was found inside a bathroom at Franklin Elementary School in Westfield. In that instance the boy who had written the symbol had showed it to three other children, including two who are Jewish, TapInto reported.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Metrowest NJ has also experienced another instance of anti-Semitism recently. A bomb, which was eventually determined to be a dud was found at the B'nai Abraham cemetery by federation security personnel last month during a visiting event.

The upcoming election has also brought spurred anti-Semitic vandalism as well. The home of a supporter of Rep. Josh Gottheimer was hit two times in as many weeks by graffiti. In the second instance the vandals painted "Bitch lives here" and "I am a Jew" were painted on and around their home.

A spokesperson for the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed to New Jersey 101.5 that the graffiti at the high school is being investigated, but provided no additional information.

