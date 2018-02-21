It’s National Margarita Day! Here’s how to make a margarita!

Yes, Thursday February 22 is Margarita Day. Not that you needed a day to enjoy this delicious tropical drink. It's so easy, even without the mix. The mixes taste nasty and what's the fun in that? You can go expensive and use Cointreau and agave syrup or the more economical choice of triple sec and simple syrup. Decisions, decisions. I'll take the guess work out of it for you and try both!

INGREDIENTS

2 oz. tequila

1 oz. triple sec or Cointreau

1 oz. lime juice

Coarse salt

Cocktail glass with ice

I did not use ice for the taste test for more accurate results and maximum impact!

