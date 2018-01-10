Contact Us
How to know if your relationship is healthy — Forever 39 Podcast

By Forever 39 January 10, 2018 6:00 AM

When it comes to romantic relationships, the list of what we expect from our partners can be pretty long — respect, romance, love, trust, laughter — and the list goes on. No matter what you have or don’t, one thing we all hope for is to have a healthy relationship.

So while everyone’s relationship is uniquely their own, there are signs couples can look for to determine relationship health. In this episode of Forever 39, we discuss an article published by the Huffington Post that interviewed a team of relationship experts, psychologists and therapists to get a picture of what a healthy relationship looks like. The article lists nine signs to spot, and you can hear our discussion about all nine by clicking on the podcast player above.

What does a healthy relationship look like to you? Let us know what signs you look for by emailing us at forever39@nj1015.com.

Also from this week’s Forever 39 podcast — Supporting your kids in adulthood. PLUS: Battling the winter blues? Click on the podcast player above to hear the entire episode.

Share your thoughts on all of them below, on Twitter, on Facebook or at forever39@nj1015.com.

— Annette and Megan, Forever 39

Get to know your hosts: Annette and Megan

Join us for next week’s podcast when we chat about hidden gems throughout New Jersey, bailing on friends, and our immediate turn-offs.

