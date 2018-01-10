Subscribe to 'Forever 39' on iTunes

When it comes to romantic relationships, the list of what we expect from our partners can be pretty long — respect, romance, love, trust, laughter — and the list goes on. No matter what you have or don’t, one thing we all hope for is to have a healthy relationship.

So while everyone’s relationship is uniquely their own, there are signs couples can look for to determine relationship health. In this episode of Forever 39, we discuss an article published by the Huffington Post that interviewed a team of relationship experts, psychologists and therapists to get a picture of what a healthy relationship looks like. The article lists nine signs to spot, and you can hear our discussion about all nine by clicking on the podcast player above.

What does a healthy relationship look like to you? Let us know what signs you look for by emailing us at forever39@nj1015.com.

Also from this week’s Forever 39 podcast — Supporting your kids in adulthood. PLUS: Battling the winter blues? Click on the podcast player above to hear the entire episode.



