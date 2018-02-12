Irish nachos recipe before St. Patrick’s Day

It's that time again. Clean out the fridge. Leftover bacon from breakfast and shredded cheddar cheese. Only one choice...Irish Nachos, of course!

Start with 2-3 potatoes. Regular Idaho baking potatoes work the best. Using a mandolin, slice 'em thin and long ways to make a bigger chip.

Heat canola oil to 350 degrees and fry the chips for a few minutes until they're golden brown.

Take 'em out of the oil and place on a paper towel. Salt and add Cajun seasoning and black pepper. Then put a paper towel on top and repeat the process until all the chips are seasoned and in between paper towels.

Take a piece of tin foil and fold up the sides creating a tray to line with chips.

Single layer of chips on the bottom.

Top with shredded Cheddar and bacon pieces (make sure the bacon is already cooked!)

Under the broiler until the cheese melts.

Serve with Sour Cream and cut chives. So good.

Save some chips for lunch tomorrow.

