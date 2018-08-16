There's is a lot of talk about raising the minimum wage in our state to $15 an hour. It's a horrible idea that will hurt small business people and likely a lot of the people it aims to help. That doesn't matter to the geniuses in Trenton and the people who want us to give them everything without earning or deserving it. If you're young with no experience, you haven't earned it yet, unless you're exceptionally skilled and a true value to an employer, then they'd be foolish to let you go to a competitor and will pay you what you are worth. That's how business works.

If you're older and haven't acquired the skills to earn more, then it's probably the result of poor choices on your part. Fortunately we came up with an idea on the air for just such a group of people.

