If you want to be happy, you need to make this much…

You know the old saying "Money can't buy happiness"? Well it actually can. It turns out the price of happiness as determined by the Purdue University is $95,000 per year. If you just want emotional well being, then shoot for $60-$75,000.

If you go higher than the $95,000.00 researchers found that satisfaction actually starts to fall back down. These amounts are for individuals and would of course be higher for families. The research is based on data from the Gallop world poll which is a representative sample of 1.7 million individuals from 164 countries.

What I like about these numbers is that they are attainable. If you're not making six figures, at least you know that if you did, it still probably wouldn't buy happiness. The problem I always seem to have is that no matter what I make, I always find a way to spend that much.

